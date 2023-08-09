Jalil Abbas Jilani emerges as strong candidate for caretaker PM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has also emerged as a strong candidate for the caretaker Prime Minister’s slot, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the former foreign secretary has reached PM House to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz are scheduled to meet today to finalise the name for the caretaker PM as the assembly is set to be dissolved today.

Sources claimed that the names of former finance minister, Hafeez Sheikh, Ishaq Dar, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Dr Ishartul Ebad and Jalil Abbas Jilani are being discussed for the caretaker PM’s post.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz asserted that the opposition has finalised three names for caretaker prime minister (PM) as incumbent government’s tenure is expected to end on August 9 (today).

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the opposition leader said that he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and present the three names finalised for the caretaker prime minister slot.