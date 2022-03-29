Jam Abdul Karim: PPP MNA postpones return to Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jam Abdul Karim has postponed returning to Pakistan ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion following legal complications, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Jam Abdul Karim is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday and he booked another ticket for an Islamabad-bound flight of a foreign airline tomorrow, sources told ARY News. The details of his flight ticket were also acquired by the ARY News.

The PPP lawmaker is likely to land at Islamabad International Airport at 7:00 am tomorrow to cast vote in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The change of his arrival schedule was made after his second plea for a bail extension was rejected by the Sindh High Court (SHC) today.

In his second bail plea for a 20-day extension, the SHC judge remarked that the court had already approved his protective bail till April 3 which barred the government from taking any action against the petitioner.

Abdul Karim had sought a 20-day extension in his bail from the high court and stated that the federal government wanted to stop him from attending the National Assembly (NA) session.

It was earlier said that Jam Karim, who was named in the high profile murder case of Nazim Jokhio, will reach Islamabad on PIA flight PK-612 this morning.

Party sources said that he will reach Pakistan and will vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had got protective bail from the high court for his return home.

Contempt action sought against Sheikh Rasheed

Meanwhile, Jam Karim has filed a contempt of court petition against Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others in the Sindh High Court (SHC) today.

In his plea to the high court, Jam Abdul Karim said, he had got protective bail from the high court on March 25 for his return to home.

“Jam Karim wants to appear and surrender before the trial court,” according to the petition. “Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid has announced arrest despite the bail from the court of law,” petitioner said.

Abdul Karim’s name on PNIL

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on its Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), meaning he won’t be able to leave the country after his arrival from abroad.

Sources told ARY News that the FIA will take the lawmaker into custody upon his arrival in Pakistan.

Karim, who was nominated in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, had fled to Dubai.

