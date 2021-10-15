Saturday, October 16, 2021
CM Balochistan Jam Kamal wants Speaker Quddus Bizenjo to remain impartial

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Friday highlighted the impartiality of the provincial assembly’s Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo after the latter joined a presser of estranged BAP lawmakers against him, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Jam Kamal shared a photo of Qudus Bizenjo’s recent media talk and said that he should honour his oath as a speaker, a slot that demands impartiality from him.


Meanwhile, on the other hand, the speaker while talking to media said that some of the close affiliates of Jam kamal are in touch with them.

“At the time of counting on the no-confidence motion, it will emerge how many of the lawmakers from his side will switch loyalties towards us,” Quddus Bizenjo claimed.

Another estranged lawmaker and former Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said that it was Kamal’s right to challenge the no-confidence motion.

“We gave him the chance to resign and after his refusal, 14 lawmakers from treasury signed a no-confidence motion,” he said while denying that they had nothing to do with PDM.

