Japanese woman arrives Pakistan to tie knot with Sargodha man

Sargodha: A 50-year-old Japanese woman named Hyasa Saika has come to Pakistan with her daughter to marry a 32-year-old man from Sargodha after online love.

According to details, Hyasa and Rizwan were in touch with each other over Facebook for over three years.

The Japanese woman along with her daughter converted to Islam before marrying Rizwan.

The couple had a very intimate wedding ceremony with only members of Rizwan’s family participating.

Family members of the newlywed told a local media outlet that Saika got hitched for the fourth time while she is also the mother of a baby girl.

This is not the first occasion that a foreigner has come to Pakistan after finding their soulmate online.

Also Read: Japanese F-15 missing, crew member reportedly spotted in the sea

In 2018, an American woman had come to Pakistan to marry a young boy from Sialkot.

The 21-year-old boy named Kashif and 41-year-old Helena had become friends online and their friendship turned into love shortly.

American woman Helena had converted to Islam before marrying Kashif.

The couple had a small wedding ceremony with family members attending the ceremony to bless the holy union.

Also Read: Japanese ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Last year, an 83-year-old woman travelled all the way from the Central European country of Poland to meet her 28-year-old lover in Hafizabad, a town in Central Punjab.

Comments