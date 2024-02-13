Jaranwala incident: SC rejects Punjab govt’s probe report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the Punjab govt’s probe report in the Jaranwala incident, ARY News reported.

In April last year, a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional advocate General Punjab submitted the probe report stating that 304 suspects were arrested, while 18 challans of 22 FIRs were submitted in the courts following the Jaranwala incident.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa while rejecting the report of the Punjab government raised questions on the pace of the challans of the case.

The top judge remarked that Gujranwla’s ‘brave’ police continued watching the riots in Jaranwala.

“We complain about Islamophobia everywhere, but what we are doing.”

The Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building.”

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.