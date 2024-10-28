PCB names new white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten resigns

After Gary Kirsten’s resignation as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday appointed Jason Gillespie as the interim coach for the white-ball format during the upcoming tour of Australia.

The decision comes hours after the resignation of Gary Kirsten, which was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB made the announcement of interim coach through a post on their official X account, previously knows as Twitter.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the cricket board posted.

Gillespie, who is serving as the head coach of Pakistan’s red-ball team, will now also oversee the white-ball squad as they prepare for the challenging series against Australia.

Why did Kirsten resign as head coach?

Sources prior to the matter disclosed that a rift has developed between Pakistan’s newly-appointed coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The tension stems from the board’s decision to strip the coaching duo of selection powers.

Sources further revealed that Kirsten, although silent publicly, is disappointed by the shift. He feels sidelined by the rising influence of the current selection committee, particularly in selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

The coaching duo was appointed to revitalize Pakistan’s cricket team, but the PCB’s decision has limited their roles, say source.

It should be noted here that after Pakistan lost the first Test against England, a new selection panel – a third in three months – was announced. Aaqib, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Hassan Cheema were on it, while the coaches and captain were taken off.

An official statement from the PCB regarding Garry Kirsten’s resignation is anticipated soon.

On Sunday, the PCB announced the central contracts for the 2024-25 international season, along with the squads for the tours to Australia and Zimbabwe.

As many as 25 players have been added to the central contract list by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed have been dropped.

The reports suggest that Kirsten expressed his disagreements over the squads.

The cricket board also appointed wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for Pakistan’s white-ball team ahead of the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan squad for Australia

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (vc) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.