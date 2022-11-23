Jennifer Lopez deletes all Instagram posts

Hollywood actor and prolific singer Jennifer Lopez has deleted all her Instagram posts without any reason.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer, who has 226 Instagram followers, also set a black colour image as her prolific picture too.

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez – the wife of fellow actor Ben Affleck – used the same image as profile pictures on her Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok accounts. However, she has not deleted its content.

Her last music album titled “A.K.A.” was released in 2014 before performing alongside Shakira in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

It got documented in the Netflix show “Halftime“.

On the acting front, her latest film “Marry Me” saw its release this year. Her upcoming films “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Mother” will release in 2023.

In the documentary, she revealed she was thinking of quitting the showbiz industry because of body shaming.

“There were many times where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to quit,'” she said. “I had to really figure out who I was and I believe in that and [I don’t] believe in anything else.”

The “Enough” star drew criticism for her portrayal of Salena back in 1997. Jennifer Lopez became the first Latina actor to earn $1 million from any film.

“When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves,” Jennifer added. “I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of.

“It [is] hard when you think people think you’re a joke, a punchline. But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended.”

Earlier, the celebrity got bestowed with the Icon Award for her contribution to music at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. She was awarded the Generation Award in this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

