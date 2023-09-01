JI Ameer says ‘shutter down strike to be observed on Saturday’

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that shutter down strike will be observed across the country on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

While addressing the youth convention in Rawalpindi, Sirajul Haq appealed to the nation to make the countrywide strike successful to register their protest against the inflation and inflated electricity bills.

He criticised the rulers for pushing the country into a severe crisis and making its economy and politics dependent on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The JI Ameer criticised the caretaker premier for seeking prior permission from the IMF to provide a relief to the nation. He added that the caretaker premier is apparently protecting the interests of the IMF. Sirajul Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made Pakistani nation a slave of the IMF.

Haq said that they won’t accept the slavery of the IMF.

Earlier, the JI Secretary Genral Ameerul Azeem said that a peaceful shutter down strike will be observed on September 2 (today). He said that JI will announce its next strategy if the government fails to take back the hike in the electricity tariff.

On August 27, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had decided to hold a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

In a statement, JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said that committees have been constituted for a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices.

Qaiser Shareef further said that peaceful protest against inflation will continue for the next five days.