JI announces rally at D-Chowk against inflation

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Sirajul Haq, on Sunday announced to hold a public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 31 against skyrocketing inflation and unemployment, ARY News reported.

While addressing the Central Youth Board in Islamabad, the JI chief rejected the recent hike in petrol and electricity prices and demanded the federal government to make public the agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We reject the increase in petroleum products and electricity tariff,” he said.

Sirajul Haq said that that protest demonstrations would be held in all major and small cities. He also appealed to the people from all walks of life to become part of the JI movement to get rid of the “corrupt and incompetent ruling elite”.

He further said that JI would announce its next strategy at the D-Chowk rally on October 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday announced nationwide protests against rising inflation and poor economic policies.

The JUI-F chief made the statement while talking to media here in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Time has come to oust the government,” said PDM head and requested the public to take to the streets against rising inflation and unemployment.

He further said a session of PDM would be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) where important decisions will be taken regarding long march and protest demonstrations.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced to hit the streets against rising inflation in the country claiming that the party would form the next government in the country.

