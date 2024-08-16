JI calls for nationwide shutter down strike against inflated electricity bills

KARACHI: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has announced a nationwide shutterdown strike on August 28 in protest against the rising inflation and soaring electricity tariff, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Multan, Hafiz Naeem expressed strong criticism of the current government, accusing it of imposing unbearable inflation and unemployment on the public.

He highlighted the burden of electricity bills, likening them to bombs dropped on the people every month, and criticized the government’s inability to reduce the privileges of the elite.

Hafiz Naeem vowed to continue the movement across the country, with rallies planned in Lahore, Peshawar, and other cities, to pressure the government into addressing the general public issues.

READ: Traders announce country-wide shutdown against Tajir Dost scheme

Hafiz Naeem expressed concern over the government’s recent initiative to provide relief on electricity tariffs specifically for consumers in Punjab.

He emphasized that the people of Pakistan should receive equal relief across the country, rather than limiting it to one province.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.

In his address, JI Pakistan’s Chief also support traders community and announced to join their country-wide strike on August 28.