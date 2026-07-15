KARACHI: A Russian-manufactured RGD-1 hand grenade was used in the attack on an under-construction Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) office in Karachi, according to a preliminary report issued by the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU).

JI’s under-construction office in Lyari’s Phool Patti Lane was attacked last night.

The BDU said its examination of the blast site recovered around 20 small and large fragments of the grenade, including calibre components, confirming the type of explosive used.

The explosion left a crater measuring approximately three inches deep and eight inches wide at the point of detonation, the preliminary report said.

The BDU further noted that Russian-manufactured hand grenades have been used in an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of previous grenade attacks reported in Lyari.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed that three JI activists were injured in the attack. According to eyewitnesses, a suspect on a motorcycle fled the scene after tossing the cracker at the building.

Read more: Three injured in cracker attack on Jamaat-e-Islami office in Lyari

The injured included Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Baqi, and Hussain, all of whom were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Meanwhile, JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar Khan strongly condemned the incident, calling the cowardly assault on party activists unacceptable. He demanded that law enforcement agencies immediately arrest the culprits and ensure they receive exemplary punishment.

The JI chief asserted that party workers cannot be intimidated by such actions and urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring the facts to light.

He also emphasized the need to foil every conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace in the city, reiterating that the JI unconditionally rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.