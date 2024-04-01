JI’s Hafiz Naeem declared winner from PS-129 despite vacating seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as returned candidate to the Sindh Assembly from PS-129 despite him giving up the seat over rigging allegations, ARY News reported.

Rehman emerged victorious in the Sindh Assembly election for PS-129, Karachi Central-VIII, according to the ECP notification.

It is pertinent to mention that the JI Karachi chief had announced to quit PS-129, as he claimed that he was declared the winner with 30,464 votes while he managed to bag 26,000 votes according to Form-45.

The PTI-backed independent candidate grabbed more votes than me, JI Karachi chief said, adding that he dared to quit the seat over ‘rigged’ results.

Following Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s statement, PTI-backed candidate moved the Sindh High Court about notification of his success in the provincial constituency PS-129.

PTI-backed candidate Saif Bari pleaded to the court for notification of the PS-129 election result.

The lawyer told the court that his client Saif Bari returned winner from the constituency according to the form-45.