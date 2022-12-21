JIT meets Arshad Sharif’s mother, family members

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday met late senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and family members, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the JIT members met the family members of the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and other family members. The investigators also recorded the statement of Sharif’s mother.

The team has so far recorded the testimonies of over 26 witnesses, whereas, more persons were summoned for their statements. The JIT session’s next session will be held tomorrow.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case for the second time.

Sources told ARY News that Murad Saeed appeared before the investigators for the second time and submitted his nine-page written response.

On December 15, the PTI leader Murad Saeed appeared first time before the JIT during its fourth session in which recorded statements of four persons while information was taken from the PTI leader regarding the threats received by the slain journalist.

In another session, the team had also obtained key information from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Javed Iqbal.

