Arshad Sharif’s murder: Murad Saeed appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) – constituted by the government to probe the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya – held its fourth meeting today.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation team recorded statement of four persons while information was taken from PTI leader Murad Saeed regarding the threats received by the slain journalist.

Sources added that the special JIT has decided to summon more people and record their statements tomorrow.

A day earlier, it was reported that the JIT sought Kenyan visas for probe into murder of senior journalist. The team contacted Foreign Office and requested to fix meetings with the Kenyan officials. Following the request, the FO informed the Pakistani Embassy in Kenya for the arrangements.

The team is expected to fly to Kenya in the next few days, where it will record the statements of the policemen involved in firing over Arshad Sharif and Khurram and Waqar, the sources said. The team will also visit the crime scene.

Earlier, the special JIT decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case. It decided to devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the murder case.

It was learnt that the team will record the testimonies of Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents to depart for Kenya.

