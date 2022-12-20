Arshad Sharif murder case: Murad Saeed appears before JIT again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case for the second time, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The JIT probing Arshad Sharif’s murder case held its eighth session today. Sources told ARY News that Murad Saeed appeared before the investigators for the second time and submitted his nine-page written response.

Sources added that Saeed’s response included 200-page documentary evidence. The JIT members interviewed Murad Saeed for 1.5 hours.

Moreover, the JIT members also recorded the testimony of Sharif’s lawyer.

READ: ARSHAD SHARIF CASE: JIT SEEKS KENYAN VISAS FOR PROBE

The team has so far recorded the testimonies of 26 witnesses, whereas, more persons were summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow) for their statements. The JIT session’s ninth session will be held tomorrow.

On December 15, Saeed had appeared before a Joint Investigation Team during its fourth session in which recorded statements of four persons while information was taken from the PTI leader regarding the threats received by the slain journalist.

In another session, the team had also obtained key information from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Javed Iqbal.

READ: ARSHAD SHARIF CASE: JIT RECORDS DOCTORS’ STATEMENTS

Moreover, the team had also received opinions on all aspects from the ballistic and forensic experts of the National Police Bureau (NPB).

The team members had questioned some doctors included in the post-mortem board again. The JIT has decided to summon key witnesses in the next sessions to record their statements.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Comments