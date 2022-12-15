Arshad Sharif case: JIT records doctors’ statements

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the martyr Arshad Sharif murder case recorded the statements of the doctors, whereas, the post-mortem photos were also handed over to the investigators, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The JIT probing into the martyr Arshad Sharif murder case held its fifth session which was also attended by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) team which conducted the post-mortem.

Sources told ARY News that PIMS hospital’s team gave a briefing to the JIT members. The investigation team also recorded the testimonies of the doctors.

Sources added that the photos taken during the post-mortem were also handed over to the JIT. The JIT quizzed the PIMS team for around an hour. The PIMS hospital and medical director has also appeared before the JIT.

It was learnt that the special JIT wrote a letter to the fact-finding committee. The joint investigation team sought belongings of the martyred journalist which were received from Kenya, sources added.

On Wednesday, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has appeared before the joint investigation team.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation team recorded statements of four persons while information was taken from PTI leader Murad Saeed regarding the threats received by the slain journalist.

A day earlier, it was reported that the JIT sought Kenyan visas for the probe into the murder of the senior journalist. The team contacted Foreign Office and requested to fix meetings with the Kenyan officials. Following the request, the FO informed the Pakistani Embassy in Kenya of the arrangements.

The team is expected to fly to Kenya in the next few days, where it will record the statements of the policemen involved in firing over Arshad Sharif and Khurram and Waqar, the sources said. The team will also visit the crime scene.

