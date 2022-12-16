Arshad Sharif murder case: JIT obtains key information from DIG CTD

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Arshad Sharif murder case on Friday obtained key information from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported.

The JIT on the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case held its sixth session today. The JIT members interviewed DIG CTD KP Javed Iqbal and obtained key information.

Moreover, the investigation team also received opinions on all aspects from the ballistic and forensic experts of the National Police Bureau (NPB).

The team members questioned some doctors included in the post-mortem board again. The JIT has decided to summon key witnesses in the next session to record their statements.

Yesterday, the investigation team recorded the statements of the doctors, whereas, the post-mortem photos were also handed over to the investigators.

The fifth session was attended by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) team which conducted the post-mortem.

Sources told ARY News that PIMS hospital’s team gave a briefing to the JIT members. The investigation team also recorded the testimonies of the doctors.

Sources added that the photos taken during the post-mortem were also handed over to the JIT. The investigation team quizzed the PIMS team for around an hour. The PIMS hospital and medical director also appeared before the JIT.

It was learnt that the special joint investigation team wrote a letter to the fact-finding committee. The joint investigation team sought belongings of the martyred journalist which were received from Kenya, sources added.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

