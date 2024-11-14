John Krasinski named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Actor and director John Krasinski was named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2024 on Wednesday, taking over the mantle from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Patrick Dempsey.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” John Krasinski told People in reaction to the news. The actor is perhaps best known for his sardonic nice guy role in the television comedy ‘The Office’.

“Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be the Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” he added.

Krasinski, 45, said that out of all of the opportunities he’s had as an actor, being a real-life family man is most rewarding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

He prefers being a husband and father who happily lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

The actor was especially excited to tell Blunt the news, saying, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

Blunt joked that she plans to wallpaper their house with the cover of Krasinski if he receives the title.

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving,” he said.

“And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Jack Ryan’ movie starring John Krasinski in development

Recently, Krasinski has directed the comedy ‘IF’ and the dramas ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, both featuring Blunt in a leading role.

However, he noted that the new title will change things very little around the house.

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he joked.