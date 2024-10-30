‘Jack Ryan’ movie starring John Krasinski in development

Hollywood star John Krasinski is set to reprise his role in the movie adaption of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” film after the success of the series.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed development on the film which will also feature Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Krasinski in the series.

Meanwhile, reports said that Hollywood actor Michael Kelly was in talks with the makers of the film to reprise his role from ‘Jack Ryan’ series.

Andrew Bernstein will serve as the director of the upcoming film, the script for which is written by Aaron Rabin who also wrote the season 4 of the hit series.

The upcoming movie will be an extension of the original series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which ranks among Prime Video’s top three most-watched series worldwide.

Read more: Beware of ‘beautiful’ foreign spies, China warns students

As per the description of the series, it follows the Hollywood actor’s titular character as he goes from CIA analyst to being thrust into the middle of a conspiracy that threatens to uproot the world and its status quo.

When Jack stumbles upon strange bank transfers during routine analysis, he’s tossed from the comfort of his desk job into the world of action, espionage, and political intrigue to investigate.

On the work front, Hollywood star John Krasinski recently penned, directed, produced and starred in “IF” for Paramount Pictures.

‘IF’ tells the story of 12-year-old Bea (Cailey Fleming) who, during a difficult time in her life, discovers that she can see children’s forgotten imaginary friends; or IFs. Together with her new neighbour, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), she sets out to reunite the discarded IFs with their now grown-up inventors or find them new homes.

He also co-wrote, directed, and featured in the Oscar-nominated film “A Quiet Place,” and later wrote and directed its sequel “A Quiet Place: Part II.”

The Hollywood star served as a producer on the third title in the series, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” earlier this year.