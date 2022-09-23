JSMU students torture professor over ‘harassment’

KARACHI: The students of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, formerly known as Sindh Medical College, tortured professor over sexual harassment allegations, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that students were thrashing a JSMU professor over harassing female students of the medical varsity.

The administration of Jinnah Sindh Medical University has launched an investigation into the case.

It must be mentioned here that this is not the first time that students have accused professors of sexual harassment in varieties.

In one such incident, a medical student, Perveen Rind had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the People’s University director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

