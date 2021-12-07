Judicial commission recommends permanent status for two IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Tuesday recommended the permanent status of two ad-hoc judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY NEWS reported.

The judicial commission meeting headed by the chief justice was attended by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq, member of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Akhtar Hussain, member of Islamabad Bar Council Rafi Uddin Babar while Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal attended it via video link.

During the meeting, the commission recommended permanent status for two Adhoc judges of the IHC including Justice Tariq Mehmood and Justice Babar Sattar.

In December 2020, President Arif Alvi approved the appointments of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

After approval from the president, the federal law ministry has issued a notification for their appointment. Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will serve as additional judges of the IHC for a period of one year.

The Judi­cial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) which met under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in early December approved the names of both the judges after being recommended by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The JCP has referred the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointments, which also gave a go-ahead for their appointments.

Sattar has studied Master of Law (LLM) at the Harvard School of Law. He is also a writer, columnist and analyst.

Jahangiri, a former advocate general for Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil laws. He was elected as president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association in 2016. Previously, he was president of the District Bar Association of Islamabad.

