JUI-F ready to form coalition govt with PML-N: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that his political party was ready to form a coalition government with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the journalists that JUI-F has not held talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding seat adjustment and electoral alliance.

He said that common citizens and law enforcers were being martyred in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan daily. The Bajaur incident death toll has reached 80, he added.

JUI-F was still demanding the timely organisation of fair and free general elections despite the deteriorated law and order situation, said Fazl.

Fazlur Rehman said that Asif Ali Zardari raised objections to flaws in vote registration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He urged to investigate the alleged vote registration of Afghan citizens.

He admitted that he was unaware of such flaws in the voter lists until Zardari made the revelations.

The JUI-F supremo said that a thorough probe should be held into Afghan voters even if general elections are delayed.

Last month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) had agreed on the seat adjustment in Punjab in upcoming general elections.

As per details, a meeting was held between the consultative committees of JUI-F and PML-N where both the parties agreed on seat adjustment in Punjab.

JUI-F leader said that the committees will hold more meetings after finalizing the list of election candidates.