JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah survives assassination attempt

CHAMAN: Senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Wednesday survived an assassination attempt in Balochistan’s Chaman area, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said unidentified assailants opened fire on Hafiz Hamdullah’s vehicle near Maizai Adda in Chaman. However, the suspects escaped after the JUI-F leader’s security retaliated with firing.

Meanwhile, the senior politician remained unhurt in the assassination attempt.

This was the second time JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah came under attack as Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in Sep 2023, at least 11 people, including Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

The bomb blast targeted Hamdullah’s vehicle in the Choto area, while he was going to Mangochar via Mastung Road.

While no group took responsibility for the blast, the JUI-F has been a target of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

On Dec 31, 2023, JUI-F president Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan.

The veteran politician’s convoy was fired upon from multiple sides at Yarik interchange, the party’s spokesperson Mufti Abrar said.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.

The politician, time by time, had expressed grave concern over the peace and security situation in the country after his party came under attack thrice in the last six months.

“The authorities should realize the seriousness of the situation and an environment should be made so that we can conduct our election campaign easily,” he added. However, he said, if the elections are held on time, the JUI-F will participate and won’t not run away.