Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has taken oath as the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being elevated from the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. After the induction of the judge from the SHC, the number of judges at the Supreme Court has reached its maximum capacity of 17.

Previously, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has refused to take oath as an ad hoc judge, saying he is humbled by the offer of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), but he is not interested.

In a letter penned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the SHC chief justice said that had learnt about the commission’s decision for which he was humbled, but his answer would remain the same as he had stated earlier.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had summoned Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh to take oath as an Ad hoc judge of the apex court, but he denied.