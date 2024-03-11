Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Monday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court’s ceremonial hall.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the Supreme Court judges, the attorney general of Pakistan and senior lawyers. The elevation of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, BHC chief justice, to the Supreme Court, was okayed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that Justice Naeem Akhtar has served as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan is the son of Mr. Moin Akhtar Afghan, a retired government servant, and grandson of Ghulam Sarwar Khan Afghan also known as Afghan Agha Jan, who was a renowned Persian and Urdu teacher.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 12th May 2001. He practiced law for 21 years before the Subordinate Courts, High Court of Balochistan, Federal Shariat Court and the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. He conducted innumerable criminal, civil, and constitutional cases which have been reported in law journals. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was also a member of the Baluchistan Bar Council.

Read more: JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

Justice Naeem was appointed as official liquidator by the Honourable Company Judge of the High Court of Balochistan in Civil Petition No.01/98 for winding up of the company “M/S Pakistan Chromite Limited” under the Companies Ordinance, 1984.

He served on the panel of advocates for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Baluchistan, and Pakistan Steel Mills Limited. He conducted numerous cases for these two organizations before the courts of law. He was appointed as arbitrator in different cases by the courts of law. He also served on the panel of the National Bank of Pakistan.

He was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan on 12th May 2011. He was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on 11th May 2012.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on August 9, 2021.