Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat stolen outside Lahore house

LAHORE: Theft of sacrificial animals is increasing across the country as Eid-ul-Adha is approaching nearer.

In one such incident reported on Thursday night, Test cricketer Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal was stolen from outside his home in a private housing society in Lahore.

According to Kamran Akmal’s father, they had bought six goats for Eidul Azha and tied them outside their home in Lahore.

Narrating the incident, he said that the theft incident occurred at 3 am when their servant, who was tasked to look after the animal, fell asleep during the night.

“The sacrificial goat was bought at the price of Rs90,000,” he added.

