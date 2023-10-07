Karachi Airport to get international standard runways

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to build state-of-the-art runways at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the CAA has decided to build both runways – 25R/07L and 25L/07R – at Karachi Airport on international standards.

The aviation authority has invited eligible companies to join the bid for the construction of the primary and secondary runways of the airport.

In a statement, the CAA said all the domestic and foreign companies – which will participate in the bidding – must have relevant experience, skills and financial capacity.

“Companies belonging to Pakistan must be registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council”, it added.

The CAA officials noted that the pre-bid ceremony will be held on October 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM at Terminal One.

Read More: Planes landing at Karachi Airport face laser light mischief

Last month, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) decided to construct a ‘state-of-the-art’ air traffic control (ATC) tower at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

During a board meeting convened in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved crucial decisions geared towards improving airport infrastructure and safety measures.

The authority decided to construct a world-class Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and a Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) complex at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources indicated that the current ATC tower, which has been in service for a remarkable 91 years, faces height limitations and is no longer considered adequate for modern aviation needs.

The approval for a new, modern ATC tower is expected to not only address these limitations but also significantly improve visibility and flight safety, meanwhile, the project is expected to complete in a year.

Furthermore, the decision to establish a RFF complex is aimed at boost fire safety measures at Karachi airport.