Karachi blast: Suicide bomber Shari Baloch’s husband arrested

KARACHI: Habitan Bashir Baloch, the husband of the female suicide bomber, Shari Baloch has been arrested by security officials a day after the scope of the investigation into the Karachi University (KU) blast in Karachi was expanded, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was informed regarding the arrest of the suicide bomber’s husband, Habitan Bashir Baloch.

The Chinese envoy was briefed on the latest developments in a session chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at Chief Minister’s House in Karachi.

The participants of the session were apprised that it is the first arrest after the KU blast. Sources said that Habitan Bashir Baloch is being interrogated.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the federal government assured the Chinese embassy regarding full cooperation in the investigation into the KU suicide blast.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will summon a session to make National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) functional. Sanaullah said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the future of Pakistan and its projects will be a milestone for the development of the country.

The interior minister said that the premier is holding consultations with the provincial governments regarding the NACTA.

Earlier in the day, the investigators have found the association of some relatives of the Karachi University’s (KU) female suicide bomber Shari Baloch with the banned Baloch Students Organization (BSO).

Sources closer to investigators told ARY News that they felt that Shari Baloch joined the banned BSO through her relatives.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was carried out by a female suicide bomber, Shari Baloch of a banned terror organisation.

