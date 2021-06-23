Karachi board issues admit cards for SSC annual exams

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has finalised all preparations for the upcoming Annual Examinations 2021, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Karachi board has started issuing admit cards to the regular and private candidates for the upcoming SSC exams slated to commence from July 5.

Admit cards of private candidates of the general group been dispatched to their given addresses.

On June 10, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced dates for matric and intermediate papers for all boards across the province.

According to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin on July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and assessment.

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects and further marking of compulsory subjects would be made as per the numbers obtained in elective papers.