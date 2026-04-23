KARACHI: A CCTV video has emerged of a tragic road accident in Karachi’s Dawood Chorangi area, in which a 6-year-old boy, Talha, was killed after a trailer struck the motorcycle he was riding on with his uncle on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over road safety in Karachi following the emergence of CCTV footage.

According to police and footage obtained from the scene, a trailer can be seen colliding with the motorcycle, resulting in the fatal impact.

The child died on the spot, while details regarding the condition of the motorcycle rider have not been fully disclosed.

Police officials in Karachi confirmed that the driver of the trailer has been arrested, and the vehicle has been taken into custody for investigation.

Authorities said further CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine whether the motorcycle was attempting to overtake or whether the trailer was speeding at the time of the crash.

The victim’s uncle stated that poor road conditions, including potholes, contributed to the accident, raising questions about infrastructure safety in Karachi.

An investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of the fatal collision.

Also Read: CCTV reveals car fleeing after fatal motorbike crash in Rawalpindi

Earlier, CCTV footage emerged showing a dramatic police encounter with armed robbers in the Landhi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The footage provides a detailed view of the events leading up to the encounter, highlighting both the suspect’s movements and the swift response of Karachi police.

It shows two friends standing in the street when they suddenly heard gunfire. One friend ran into a nearby house, while the other abandoned his motorcycle and fled.

A suspect, dressed in a white shalwar kameez and armed with a pistol, was seen running through the streets. Police officers immediately gave chase, with some pursuing him on foot and others on motorcycles.

During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly hid the pistol in his clothing while fleeing into another street. Residents at a street corner alerted the police about his location, prompting officers to engage him in a shootout, which resulted in his death.

Police later identified the deceased suspect as Abu Bakr, son of Sher Akbar, who was also known locally as Raju Ram Chand.