Karachi cop’s body with slit-throat found

KARACHI: A throat-slit body of a Karachi cop was found in Malir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Malir police said they received a call on Madadgar 15 about the presence of a dead body near Malir City. After getting the information, the team reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.

The body was identified as of constable Khalid Naseem, who was deputed at Security Zone-1.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

On October 26, a slain person turned out to be a policeman who was attacked by a man wearing a burqa near Gulshan Sikandarabad in Karachi’s Keamari.

Police told the media that a police constable named Sohail was going somewhere along with his colleague when a man wearing a burqa attacked with a sharp object.

In the surprise attack, the police constable Sohail died on the spot while the fellow cop sustained injuries. The wounded cop is identified as Shehbaz and an investigation is underway.