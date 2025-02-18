web analytics
Karachi gears up for grand operation against encroachments

A large-scale anti-encroachment drive has been planned across Karachi including all cantonment boards, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Karachi has been facing the problem of encroachments especially in the business-hub area.

According to a cantonment board spokesperson, the Korangi Cantonment Board will launch an operation today, targeting encroachments in Bhittai Colony and surrounding areas.

The spokesperson further stated that operations will also be carried out against encroachments in Clifton, Defence, Darakhshan, and Gizri localities.

Additionally, the Shahrah-e-Faisal Cantonment Board has decided to initiate an anti-encroachment operation in its jurisdiction.

The Malir Cantt Cantonment Board will conduct a similar drive around Safoora Chowrangi and adjoining areas.

The spokesperson added that encroachment operations will be launched within all cantonment board areas, including DHA.

Read more: One dead, four injured in anti-encroachment operation in Karachi

Earlier, at least one Station House Officer (SHO) was injured in the anti-encroachment operation in the Federal B area of Karachi.

As per details, police officials said that the anti-encroachment was carried out in the FB area however the residents resisted the operation.

The police spokesperson stated that over 200 homes were constructed illegally on the land of a park.

The operation was carried out on the orders of the honorable court to ground these illegally built homes.

