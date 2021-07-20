Karachi: Livestock trader deprived of Rs6m in Superhighway robbery

KARACHI: A livestock trader was deprived of Rs6 million in cash on the Superhighway on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said armed men robbed the livestock trader within the remits of Sachal police station and sped away.

Also Read: POLICE RAID THEIR KARACHI HEADQUARTERS TO DETAIN PERSONNEL BEHIND ‘ROBBERY’

They also fired shots on the car of the trader before fleeing the crime scene, the police said. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported.

On getting information, a police team reached the scene and started investigation to trace the robbers.

On July 5, an adolescent boy was killed during a robbery bid in a Manghopir house. The robbers, according to the father of the deceased seven-year-old who also took the bullets and was injured, fled with the looted Rs700,000 cash.

Also Read: ROBBERS WHO LOOTED EHSAAS PROGRAM’S CENTRE ‘ARRESTED’ IN KARACHI

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz Talpur visited the bereaved family in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the body was shifted and reassured them of speedy justice in the case.

“We are investigating the matter from all possible aspects and will have the perpetrators behind bars soon”, SSP West said. The suspects had been engaged in a recce of the place and knew all the exits and entry points of the area, she added.