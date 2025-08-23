BDU confirms cause of Karachi fireworks warehouse explosion

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has released its report on the fireworks warehouse blast in Karachi’s MA Jinnah road, which claimed the lives of five people, ARY News reported.

According to the BDU report, around 500 kilograms of fireworks material was destroyed in the blast, which occurred earlier this week. The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard 5 to 7 kilometers away, alarming residents across central Karachi.

Officials revealed that the building still contains three warehouses filled with fireworks stock, while two additional containers of explosives are stored in a nearby ground.

In total, authorities estimate 5,000 kilograms of fireworks material remains on-site, posing a severe risk to public safety in Karachi.

The report further states that the suspect, identified as Hanif, sourced fireworks from different cities and even imported material from abroad.

Investigations also indicate that he was manufacturing fireworks at the rear side of the same building, intensifying the danger in the densely populated Karachi neighborhood.

The BDU has strongly recommended the immediate removal and safe disposal of all remaining explosives to prevent another potential tragedy in Karachi.

Earlier, officials confirmed that the death toll from the Karachi firecracker warehouse explosion had risen to five after rescue teams retrieved another body from the debris.

An explosion was reported at a firecracker warehouse on MA Jinnah Road on Thursday, August 21. More than 12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, while heavy contingents of Karachi police and Rangers cordoned off the area.

The Sindh Police spokesperson said SSU commandos also joined the relief operation and rescued people trapped on the roof of the building.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Preedy Police Station on behalf of the state. The FIR includes serious charges such as attempted murder and manslaughter (Qatl bil sabab).

Two individuals, Hanif (the warehouse owner) and Muhammad Ayub, have been nominated in the case.

Police further stated that Hanif is currently under treatment at a hospital in injured condition.