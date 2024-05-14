16-year-old maid was sexually abused before being killed: sources

KARACHI: After two days in the mysterious death of a 16-year-old domestic worker case, the initial autopsy report of the victim found evidence of rape, ARY News reported, citing medico-legal sources.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the initial post-mortem report of the girl indicates evidence of rape, with the cause of death attributed to strangulation.

Additionally, the Medico-legal officer refrained from commenting on the incident, stating that, “it is too early to comment on the incident, however, the final post-mortem report can assist in concluding the case.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a 16-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a bungalow in the vicinity of Darakhshan Police Station on Sunday.

According to the statement of the house owner, he went out for lunch, and upon returning home, he discovered that the girl, named Faria, had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

The police officials are also awaiting the post-mortem report, meanwhile, the authorities are collecting the data from the cell phone of the deceased girl.

However, the police also refrain from commenting on the nature of the incident prior to the final post-mortem report.

Earlier, during the media talk outside the hospital, the police officials expressed doubt over the incident of alleged suicide and disclosed that the house owner is a dentist and was outside with his family during the time of the incident.

The police stated that the girl had worked in the same house for the past year.

The police spokesperson asserted that the initial investigation and proof found from the incident site didn’t support the house owner’s claim of the girl’s suicide.

The police officials have investigated the case, asserting that the situation will be clearer after the post-mortem report.