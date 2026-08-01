Man hides; demands Rs15 lac ransom for his own release

KARACHI: A man was arrested for staging his own abduction from a mosque in Karachi’s Manghopir area in a bid to extort ransom from his own family, ARY News reported citing police sources.

In a joint operation, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) arrested the suspect, identified as Inam-ul-Hassan, in Manghopir.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to hiding in the mosque for several days. From there, he sent photos of himself with his hands and feet tied to his family, demanding a ransom of Rs 1.5 million.

According to police, investigators recovered the mobile phone used to send the photos and ransom demands.

Police further revealed that Hassan runs a travel agency and was facing millions of rupees in debt, which prompted him to stage the kidnapping.

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Investigators said further interrogation is underway.