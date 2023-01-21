Inside details of Ali Zaidi, Hafiz Naeem’s meeting emerges

KARACHI: Inside details of today’s meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has emerged, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, a JI delegation led by Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman visited the PTI Sindh Secretariat and met PTI delegation led by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the results of local government (LG) elections and also demanded recognition of the mandate of Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that the Jamaat-e-Islami did not seek Tehreek-e-Insaf’s support for Mayor Karachi slot. Meanwhile, the Ali Zaidi-led delegation demanded solution to seat issues and then the final results should be issued.

Sources, quoting PTI leaders, said that the party would not support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in any case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed a four-member joint committee to deliberate on a joint mayoral candidate and also tally the number of Form 11 among the two parties.

Ali Zaidi explained that the PTI wanted the results to be issued as per Form 11. The former federal minister said that there were around 40 such UCs where the PTI was a runner-up with a thin margin.

READ: HAFIZ NAEEM STRESSES JOINT EFFORTS FOR KARACHI’S DEVELOPMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that JI has a good working relationship with PTI as they both had jointly contested 2015 local government elections.

He accused the Sindh government of manipulating the results of some Karachi UCs in local government elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other parties to build consensus for Karachi mayor’s slot.

Comments