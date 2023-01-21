Karachi Mayor: PPP, PML-N to work as coalition partners

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Chapter have agreed to work as coalition partners for election of Karachi Mayor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah made the announcement during a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani.

Taking to journalists, Shah Muhammad Shah assured that PML-N will fully support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in election of Mayor in Karachi.

He mentioned that both political parties had jointly contested the latest local government elections in a number of union committees in the city as this alliance would continue in the upcoming by-elections and general polls in the province.

For his part, Saeed Ghani said it is right of every party to form coalition for election of mayor, however being the single largest party, the mayor should be from Pakistan people’s party.

He said the PPP had the desire to take along Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) as the people of Karachi had also reposed confidence in the JI. “We need to work together to serve the residents of Karachi in the best possible manner,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the PML-N for offering support to the PPP for the upcoming election for mayor of the city. Ghani hoped that the PPP would get support from other political parties as well for the mayoral poll.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party gained the highest seats in the second phase of the LG polls in Sindh specially in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG elections.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial results of all 155 UCs, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 98 seats, to become the single largest party to appoint Hyderabad mayor.

