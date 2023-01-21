‘Karachi will have to wait for months for its mayor’

KARACHI: Following the local government (LG) elections in Karachi, Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Chohan has asserted that Karachi will have to wait for two to three months for its election of mayor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the provincial election commissioner said that it would take two to three months for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Karachi.

Ijaz Chohan noted that elections in 11 out of 246 Union Councils (UCs) were still remaining. “Later, members will be elected on reserved seats,” he said, adding that the mayor will be elected after the completion of 246 UCs.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party gained the highest seats in the second phase of the LG polls in Sindh specially in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG elections.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial results of all 155 UCs, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 98 seats, to become the single largest party to appoint Hyderabad mayor.

A day earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other parties to build consensus for Karachi mayor’s slot, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the statement while addressing a rally in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur being observed by the JI after grabbing success in the Karachi local government (LG) polls.

He invited all political parties to work with JI for the betterment of Karachi. Hafiz Naeem urged the political parties to join hands with JI for bringing positive change to the metropolis.

