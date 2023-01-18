Karachi mayor: Sharjeel Memon says PPP to hold talks with JI not PTI

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Wednesday Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reserved rights to nominate its mayor in Karachi after winning most seats and they will hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) but not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference today, Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan had launched a smear campaign against the national institutions but PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari defended them on all forums.

He said that Karachi citizens have rejected the narrative of Imran Khan. He said that PTI leaders declared their victory prior to the release of local government (LG) polls’ results. The PTI leaders later accepted their defeat due to incomplete preparations for the LG polls in Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon said that PTI’s situation is worse in other districts. He asked Imran Khan to order PTI Sindh lawmakers to resign for their incompetency.

“PPP reserves constitutional and legal rights to make its mayor in Karachi after winning the majority of seats in the LG polls. Moreover, PPP makes clean sweeps in Hyderabad LG polls too. We will actively take part in the upcoming by-polls and defeat Imran Khan.”

Regarding Karachi mayorship, Sharjeel Memon said that PPP will hold talks with JI. He added that JI expressed its reservations before the election commission regarding the LG polls. However, PPP will not hold any talks with the PTI, Memon said.

Memon criticised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for doing nothing for the metropolis, on the other hand, he praised PPP for actively working for the development of Sindh. He raised questions on the validity of JI vote bank as the political party did nothing for the provincial capital.

“Whoever the mayor would be, Sindh government will stand with him and provide maximum assistance. All LG representatives will be given powers across Sindh.”

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ordered the elected representatives to work for the public welfare. He added that the government is also taking effective steps to curb street crimes and Sindh police will brief the provincial authorities on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced intensifying protests against the election commission and the ruling PPP for making attempts to steal the mandate of Karachiites by manipulating the LG polls’ results.

