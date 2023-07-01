Karachi mayor visits Ibrahim Hyderi, inspects collection points

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has visited Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village and inspected the animal waste collection points, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was accompanied by Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahmood Alam Jamot and local government (LG) representatives.

While talking to the media, Wahab said that a dumping yard was established for the sacrificial animals’ offal in Ibrahim Hyderi. He said that garbage is being collected from the collection points in the area.

He added that the waste of the sacrificial animals was shifted from the dumping areas to the landfill site.

ابراہیم حیدری کے کلیکشن پوائنٹ کا محمود عالم جاموٹ کے ساتھ دورہ۔ اس جگہ آلائش کو ڈمپ کرنے کی وڈیو آئی لیکن روزانہ کلیئر کرنے کی نہیں۔ خود حاضر ہوا تاکہ تنقید کرنے والوں کو دکھا سکوں کہ کام آج بھی جاری ہے 🙏 pic.twitter.com/setIBxv5uo — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 1, 2023

Earlier, Sindh Local Government (LG) Department had finalised its Eidul Azha plan for the disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals and decided to introduce a GPS tagging system.

The Sindh LG department had unveiled its Eidul Azha plan and introduced a GPS tagging system for ensuring the timely and proper timely disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals.

A notification read that the transition officers will link the GPS system to the dumping points, whereas, the lists of the on-duty sanitary staff and supervisors at the collection points were declared mandatory.

Additionally, the chief executive officer will be bound to present the performance report of each chairman of the concerned local council. Holidays of all employees including the chief executive officer of the Sindh Local Government (LG) Department.

The executive officers will be responsible for providing the necessary machinery for the disposal of the offal.