Karachi mayor visits underpasses, inspects drainage machinery

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited underpasses in different areas of the metropolis and inspected the drainage machinery ahead of the monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inspected the drainage machinery of the underpasses in Tariq Road, Umar Sharif and Shaheed-e-Millat areas. He also visited the Shaheed Munawar Soharwardi underpass at Sharea Faisal and the pumping station.

He said that all underpasses came under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he inspected the machinery for the drainage of rainwater.

He ordered concerned officers to ensure the cleanliness of the underpasses and immediate drainage of water during rains.

طارق روڈ انڈر پاس، عمر شریف انڈر پاس اور منور سہروردی انڈر پاس کا دورہ کیا اور بارش کی صورتحال سے نمٹنے کے لئے مشینری اور پمپس کا معائنہ کیا۔ اب یہاں سے ڈسٹرکٹ سینٹرل کی طرف جارہا ہوں pic.twitter.com/pCrgx9PkSl — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 6, 2023

A few days ago, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) got corporation status and will now be headed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori signed a bill seeking municipal corporation status for Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Following the approval, the KWSB Amendment Act came into effect which also increased the powers of Mayor Karachi.

Earlier, the water board was chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.