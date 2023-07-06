30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi mayor visits underpasses, inspects drainage machinery

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited underpasses in different areas of the metropolis and inspected the drainage machinery ahead of the monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inspected the drainage machinery of the underpasses in Tariq Road, Umar Sharif and Shaheed-e-Millat areas. He also visited the Shaheed Munawar Soharwardi underpass at Sharea Faisal and the pumping station.

He said that all underpasses came under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he inspected the machinery for the drainage of rainwater.

READ: Karachi mayor visits Ibrahim Hyderi, inspects collection points

He ordered concerned officers to ensure the cleanliness of the underpasses and immediate drainage of water during rains.

A few days ago, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) got corporation status and will now be headed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori signed a bill seeking municipal corporation status for Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Following the approval, the KWSB Amendment Act came into effect which also increased the powers of Mayor Karachi.

Earlier, the water board was chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.