Karachi: Milk price may go up by Rs60 per litre

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has decided to increase milk prices by Rs60 per litre, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Umar Gujjar said the milk prices can jack up to Rs60 in Karachi if the federal government did not withdraw 17pc sales tax.

It may be noted that milk is currently being sold at Rs140 in Karachi contrary to the price list set by Commissioner Karachi’s office according to which milk price per litre is Rs120.

Earlier on Aug. 12, 2021, the Sindh High Court had directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price.

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition about the hike in milk price had also ordered the commissioner to submit a written assurance in the court about solution of the price issue within one month.

The court also warned of contempt of court proceedings if the milk price would not be fixed within a month.

