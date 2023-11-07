Karachi: Muggers take away $750,000 after citizens draw cash from banks

KARACHI: No respite in street crimes as Karachi citizens continue to lose cash and other valuables in the hands of muggers after drawing cash from banks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two Karachiites were deprived of Rs750,000 collectively in two separate robberies in different areas.

CCTV footage of the armed robberies that took place in Karachi’s New Town and Paposh Nagar areas was obtained by ARY News.

Karachiites are facing trouble in withdrawing cash from banks as they fall prey to street criminals.

The first incident was reported near Chaar Minar Chowrangi where dacoits looted a citizen who drew cash from a bank. CCTV footage showed the dacoits chasing the citizen from the bank.

After snatching cash, the dacoits easily fled from the scene.

The second incident was reported in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar area where a father-son duo was looted by the armed men. The footage showed the muggers walking fearlessly and stopping the motorcycle of the father-son duo.

The armed men snatched cash and motorcycle from them and fled from the scene.

Earlier in the day, Karachi police conducted a raid in the Lines area and apprehended five accused criminals allegedly affiliated with a bike lifter gang operating in the metropolis.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in selling parts of the motorcycle snatched from the citizens of Karachi.

The SSP further claimed that all the apprehended accused were habitual criminals as well as members of a bike lifter gang.

Meanwhile, the parts of three motorcycles were recovered by the police from the possession of the accused criminals.