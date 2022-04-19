Karachi: Muggers using fake pistols apprehended by citizens

KARACHI: Citizens in Karachi on Tuesday apprehended two alleged muggers in the Shershah area of the city after they were carrying out the mugging bid using a fake pistols, ARY News reported.

According to details, two muggers were caught by the residents when they were looting people in Gulbai, Shershah, Karachi.

It later emerged that the weapon he was using to threaten during the robbery bid was fake. Snatched mobile, cash and two fake pistols were recovered from their custody. The muggers were identified as Waqas and Kamran.

The citizens tortured him and later handed him over to the police for further investigation.

This is not the first time that a robber is being caught during a snatching bid in Karachi and in a similar case in January 2020, a mugger was caught by the citizens, when he along with his accomplice was robbing a woman in Karachi’s area of Korangi No 1.

As per details, a robber was held red-handed while snatching valuables from a woman in Korangi No 1. His accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The area police reached the spot and took him into custody from the angry mob. The police done aerial firing to disburse the angry masses.

