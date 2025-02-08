Karachi woman was not killed by in-laws but…

Karachi police have successfully solved the blind murder case of a pregnant woman in Hawke’s Bay Musharraf Colony area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The tortured body of 22-year-old Ayesha was found in a house on February 4. After several days of investigation, the police arrested a couple, who were tenants of the victim.

Police revealed that suspects Nawab Khan and his wife Rukhsana strangulated their landlady to death in a bid to steal her gold jewelry and cash.

An autopsy report found strangulation marks on her neck, and her gold ornaments and cash were also missing from the house.

The accused Nawab Khan and his wife Rukhsana Nawab confessed to the crime, revealing that they had been living in a portion of the house on rent and Rukhsana would often visit Ayesha.

On the day of the incident, they took advantage of Ayesha being alone and carrying out the crime after brutally torturing her.

Ayesha, who had been married just eight months earlier, was alone at the time of the murder as her husband was at work.

Read More: Karachi man killed by robbers

In another incident, a citizen was killed during a robbery in Karachi’s Bhens Colony area on Friday as the street crimes continue in the new year.

According to police, the victim, identified as Athar, was shot in the chest by robbers when he resisted their attempt to rob him.

The incident occurred when Athar and his brother-in-law were riding a motorcycle. The robbers attempted to stop them, but when they found nothing valuable, they shot Athar and fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.