KARACHI: In a tragic accident on the newly constructed Shahrah-e-Bhutto bridge connecting Korangi to the airport, a collision between a Suzuki pickup and another vehicle claimed a woman’s life, while three others remain in critical condition, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, as many as 12 individuals, including five women and two children, sustained injuries in the mishap.

All the injured were transferred to a nearby hospital, where sources confirmed that three of the wounded are in critical condition.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle hit the Suzuki pickup from behind.

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The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the crash.