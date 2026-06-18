Karachi ‘pen bomb’ blast case takes unexpected turn

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigation into the “pen bomb” blast near Model Colony Railway Track has revealed the device was not a sophisticated explosive but a firecracker, sources told ARY News.

Investigative sources said the injured youth, Abdul Sami, told police he had purchased the firecracker himself for a birthday celebration of his cousin. The CTD had earlier registered a case under terrorism and explosives charges after the youth was wounded while handling a shiny pen-like object he claimed to have found on the roadside.

According to the initial FIR, Abdul Sami, a resident of New Karachi, was walking near Model Colony Railway Track when he picked up the object. It exploded in his hand, causing injuries to his fingers and face. Following the explosion, Sami was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Police had cordoned off the area and collected forensic evidence, suspecting the device could be a “pen bomb”. However, subsequent investigation and Abdul Sami’s statement indicated it was a firecracker purchased for a family birthday event, not an improvised explosive device.

Officials said the case details are being reviewed in light of the new findings, while forensic analysis of the recovered material continues. No arrests have been reported beyond Abdul Sami, who remains under medical care.

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