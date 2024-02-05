Karachi police arrest four men for smuggling Irani Diesel

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the smuggling of non-custom paid diesel from the Manghopir area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the police after arresting four individuals, confiscated two trucks carrying more than 1,900 litre of Irani Diesel.

The police stated that a case had been registered against the arrested individuals, identified as Asghar, Fida Hussain, Barsat, and Abdul Qadir.

The police officials stated that the alleged culprits were smuggling Irani Diesel in the guise of transporting vegetables in the metropolis.

Earlier, In a significant crackdown, the Medina Colony Police in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of non-customs goods worth millions.

The operation, which took place on the Hub River Road, led to the arrest of a suspect involved in the smuggling operation and the recovery of 170 bags of illicit merchandise.

The seized goods, found concealed within a passenger bus arriving from Quetta, included a variety of items including 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 boxes of chocolates, 20 cartons of milk, and 45 bundles of gas pipes.

Local law enforcement officials acted swiftly, taking the suspect into custody and registering a case against them at the Medina Colony police station.

In a separate incident, Pakistan customs intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle chalia (betel nuts) worth millions in an operation on Northern Bypass, Karachi.

As per details, the anti-smuggling team of Pakistan customs in an intelligence-based operation stopped a dumper on the northern bypass of Karachi.

The customs officials said several other cars were with the dumper in the convoy and the dangerous drug chalia (betel nuts) was hidden in the stones.