KARACHI: Police have arrested a mother and her son for allegedly running an online drug delivery operation and recovered crystal meth (ice) during a crackdown in the city, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the arrests were made at the Musharraf Colony checkpoint, where law enforcers intercepted the suspects and seized narcotics from their possession.

The accused were identified as Shan Khan and Bushiran Bibi. Investigators said the pair allegedly transported drugs from Hub Chowki and supplied them to customers in different parts of Karachi.

Initial investigations suggest the suspects used phone calls to receive orders and arrange deliveries, operating what authorities described as a small-scale drug distribution network.

Police officials said the woman has previously been arrested in several criminal cases, indicating a history of involvement in unlawful activities.

The latest action comes as law enforcement agencies continue efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks in Karachi, where authorities have stepped up operations against narcotics dealers and suppliers.

The development follows another major operation carried out by District East Police in Karachi two days ago. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested an alleged female drug dealer, Shireen alias Sharina, along with her two sons in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (East), nearly 35 cases have been registered against the suspect at various police stations. Officials also revealed that a hand grenade had previously been recovered from her possession during an earlier raid.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the extent of the network linked to the latest arrests and to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the supply chain operating in Karachi.

Also Read: After Pinky, another woman drug dealer, Shireen, arrested in Karachi